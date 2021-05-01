Sports News Roundup: Cameron Norrie reaches Estoril semifinals; Chiefs sign RB Jerick McKinnon and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Cameron Norrie reaches Estoril semifinals

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie rallied to upset No. 2 seed Cristian Garin of Chile in three sets Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal. Norrie completed the 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback in two hours and 28 minutes, picking up his fifth win this season over an opponent ranked in the Top 30 (Garin is No. 22). The 25-year-old will next face sixth-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic, who was leading 7-6 (7) when South Africa's Kevin Anderson retired with a left adductor injury.

Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds

A medical board appointed to investigate the death of Diego Maradona has concluded that the soccer star's medical team acted in an "inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner," according to a copy of the report shared with Reuters on Friday.

Maradona's death in November last year rocked the South American nation where he was revered, prompting a period of mourning and angry finger-pointing about who was to blame after the icon's years-long battle with addiction and ill health.

NHL roundup: Pens edge Caps in OT; both teams clinch playoff bids

Jake Guentzel scored 2:11 into overtime and gave the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night as both East Division rivals clinched playoff berths. The two teams, who are tied for first in the division, claimed their postseason spots in tandem with the fifth-place New York Rangers 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. For the Penguins, it marks their 15th consecutive playoff berth -- the longest active streak in North American sports leagues.

Falcons agree to one-year deal with QB AJ McCarron

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent quarterback AJ McCarron. Longtime starter Matt Ryan was the only quarterback on Atlanta's roster prior to the deal with McCarron.

Chiefs sign RB Jerick McKinnon

The Kansas City Chiefs signed free-agent running back Jerick McKinnon on Friday. McKinnon played for the San Francisco 49ers last season and rushed for 319 yards and five touchdowns and caught 33 passes for 253 yards and one score in 16 games (four starts).

Report: LeBron James could return Friday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will test his injured left ankle Friday night and make a game-time decision about facing the visiting Sacramento Kings, ESPN reported. James, 36, has been sidelined since March 20 with a high-ankle sprain, and the 20 games he has missed represents the longest injury absence of his 18-season NBA career.

Canadian athletes to have vaccine access before Tokyo Games

All Canadian athletes competing at this year's Tokyo Olympics will have access to COVID-19 vaccines before they head to the global event, the Canadian Olympic Committee's (COC) chief medical officer said on Friday. COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandatory to compete in the July 23-Aug. 8 Games but they are recommended. COC Chief Medical Officer Mike Wilkinson said the pace of Canada's vaccine rollout will allow the Tokyo-bound delegation to be vaccinated on time without jumping any queues.

NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format. The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season.

MLB fires advisor Alomar after sexual misconduct allegation

Major League Baseball said on Friday it had fired special advisor Roberto Alomar after a review into an allegation of sexual misconduct against the Hall of Fame second baseman who won two World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. At the request of MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred's office, an independent investigation was conducted by an external legal firm to review allegations reported by a baseball industry employee earlier this year involving Alomar in 2014.

MLB roundup: Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners edge Astros 1-0

Yusei Kikuchi allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Houston Astros 1-0 Thursday afternoon. The game's lone run scored on Taylor Trammell's homer leading off the third inning as the Mariners salvaged the finale of a four-game series. It was only Seattle's second victory in 21 games at Minute Maid Park since the start of the 2019 season.

