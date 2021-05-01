IPL 2021: A night to remember, says Harpreet Brar after splendid show against RCB

Left Menu

Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar won't be able to forget his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) game as he outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB De Villiers in his first match to hand his side a comprehensive win on Friday.

Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar won't be able to forget his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) game as he outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB De Villiers in his first match to hand his side a comprehensive win on Friday. In the game, Harpreet walked out to bat with his team in a spot of bother at 118/5, and then along with skipper KL Rahul steered Punjab Kings to 179/5.

Harpreet returned to pick three key wickets for Punjab Kings as he dismissed Kohli, Maxwell, and de Villiers after shining with the bat as Punjab Kings defeated RCB by 34 runs. "I am feeling very good. It was my first match in which I took a wicket and the first wicket of Virat Kohli. Won't be able to forget this night," Harpreet told teammate Ravi Bishnoi in a video posted on the IPL website.

Punjab Kings started the tournament with a win but lost the next three games before emerging victorious against Mumbai Indians last week. Punjab Kings have climbed to the fifth spot in the points table with the win against RCB on Friday. The side will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

"There is a tense environment when you are not winning the game in the tournament but how you make a comeback tells a lot about you as a team. And we have made a comeback with a win, it feels nice," said Harpreet. Harpreet and Bishnoi, who picked two wickets against RCB, also urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Stay safe, stay at home, sanitize your hands, and get vaccinated as soon as possible," said Bishnoi before signing off. (ANI)

