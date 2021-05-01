Left Menu

Cricket-Unadkat pledges COVID-19 donation, says IPL bringing joy to nation

"We are in unprecedented times right now, and it is the need of the hour that we do everything possible to help each other out," Dhawan said in a tweet. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar donated 10 million rupees to the same campaign on Thursday to help procure oxygen concentrators.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:03 IST
Cricket-Unadkat pledges COVID-19 donation, says IPL bringing joy to nation

Rajasthan Royals bowler Jaydev Unadkat will donate 10% of his salary from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but believes the tournament is bringing "much-needed" relief to a nation in distress. India posted a record daily rise of 401,993 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, while the country's death toll reached 211,853.

The Indian cricket board has faced fierce social media criticism for hosting the tournament in the midst of a national crisis, but has said the IPL will continue as scheduled with the final in Ahmedabad on May 30. Unadkat pledged part of his salary from the IPL which, he said, was offering relief to a nation in distress.

"I am not saying it is right or wrong to play cricket at the moment..." the 29-year-old said in a video message on Friday. "All I feel is that this game brings a much-needed distraction in these uncertain times for a lot of people I know, and it brings joy to many as well."

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan said he would donate two million Indian rupees ($27,000), plus any money from individual performance awards, to a fundraising campaign. "We are in unprecedented times right now, and it is the need of the hour that we do everything possible to help each other out," Dhawan said in a tweet.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar donated 10 million rupees to the same campaign on Thursday to help procure oxygen concentrators. Kolkata Knight Riders player and Australia speedster Pat Cummins donated $50,000 to an Indian coronavirus relief fund, while Punjab Kings' West Indian batsman Nicholas Pooran also promised "financial assistance to this dire situation" in India.

($1 = 74.07 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. citizens were among those killed in Israeli festival disaster

A number of U.S. citizens are among the dozens killed or injured in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival in Israel, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said on Saturday.At least 45 people were crushed to death and more than 100 injured in the ...

Earthquake shakes buildings in Panama City

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook buildings in Panama City early on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, but authorities found no immediate sign of damage.The United States Geological Service said the epicenter of the quake was some 70 km 43 mi...

Kohli is in his prime, will start scoring hundreds soon: Yousuf

Pakistan batting great Muhammad Yousuf believes that Indian captain Virat Kohli is in his prime and will soon start getting hundreds again in all formats.Kohli, considered one of the best current batsmen in the world, has not scored a hundr...

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls: Supreme Court says no victory rallies shall be permitted during counting or after counting of votes.

Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls Supreme Court says no victory rallies shall be permitted during counting or after counting of votes....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021