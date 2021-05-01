Left Menu

China's Lin Xiyu has 1-stroke 54-hole lead at LPGA Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 01-05-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 12:57 IST
China's Lin Xiyu has 1-stroke 54-hole lead at LPGA Singapore

China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday after three rounds of the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club.

Hannah Green shot her second consecutive 66 to move into a share of second place, level with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70 with a birdie on the 18th after a double-bogey 7 on the 16th cost her the lead.

Park, who appeared to be limping late in her round Saturday, led by one stroke after the first round and was tied for the lead after two.

Gaby Lopez had the low round of the day with a 65 to leave the Mexican player in fourth place, two strokes behind. Lydia Ko, who holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the 18th to finish with a 69, was tied for fifth, four behind.

Former Women’s PGA champion Green has had 15 consecutive rounds under par. The Australian, who shot 71 on Thursday, was one of only three players who shot in the 60s all four rounds in Los Angeles last week.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko shot 67 after a 76 on Friday to leave her 12 strokes behind Lin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt, SEC for conducting panchayat polls amid pandemic

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for conducting panchayat elections amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said what is happening in the state is nothing less than a crime against humanity ...

SBI cuts home loan interest rate to 6.7 pc

State Bank of India SBI said on Saturday it has reduced home loans rates from 6.95 per cent to 6.7 per cent. Besides, women borrowers will get a special concession of 5 basis points. Customers can also apply for a loan from the ease of thei...

HC questions Centre why four oxygen tankers, meant for Delhi, not yet released by Rajasthan govt despite orders.

HC questions Centre why four oxygen tankers, meant for Delhi, not yet released by Rajasthan govt despite orders....

India added to Ireland's mandatory quarantine list from May 4

India is among the five countries that will be added to Irelands mandatory hotel quarantine list from Tuesday, the Irish government has announced.Besides India, the other countries that have been added to the list for mandatory quarantine f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021