Left Menu

IPL 2021: CSK title contenders, win over MI will 'solidify' the position, says Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder turned commentator Scott Styris feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the title contenders in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), and a win against Mumbai Indians on Saturday will further strengthen their chances of lifting the coveted trophy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 13:13 IST
IPL 2021: CSK title contenders, win over MI will 'solidify' the position, says Styris
CSK is on top of the points table (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Former New Zealand all-rounder turned commentator Scott Styris feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the title contenders in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), and a win against Mumbai Indians on Saturday will further strengthen their chances of lifting the coveted trophy. CSK and Mumbai Indians walk into this game with thumping victories in their previous matches. CSK is on top of the points table after stringing five consecutive wins in six outings while Mumbai Indians is at the fourth spot having won just three games.

"The power rankings, which you mentioned, I still have Mumbai at number one. So, I'm sticking to that, I think Mumbai, will go in as favourites. However, the performances CSK has given, they could win this as well. I think this is a bit of a test for CSK, because I think you still need to judge yourself against Mumbai juggernaut," said Styris on Star Sports show Cricket Live. "You can't judge Mumbai and what they've done so far -- this Chennai, it was a dreadful cricket pitch. They're out of there. Now, they're getting back onto a surface that they are more comfortable with. I think we'll see their players flourish and show their skills," he further said.

"I'd love to CSK win it, because I think that really does make them title contenders -- they're already title contenders, but this will really solidify that. Other than that, Mumbai is still the favourite in this competition," Styris added. New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels since Mumbai Indians are not playing on Chennai wickets they hold an upper hand over CSK in the game slated to be played later on Saturday.

"Yeah, it's again a great battle. I think CSK played some great cricket throughout the summer so far but I think -- like Scotty again, not joint agreement Scotty -- they might go in on a wicket that should suit them more than what Chennai wicket did," said Southee. "So I think they'll start to find their own in the next few games. And as we know Mumbai, they are a quality side -- pushed strong through the middle and back into this tournament. So, I am picking Mumbai," he added.

Mumbai Indians will take on CSK on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt, SEC for conducting panchayat polls amid pandemic

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for conducting panchayat elections amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said what is happening in the state is nothing less than a crime against humanity ...

SBI cuts home loan interest rate to 6.7 pc

State Bank of India SBI said on Saturday it has reduced home loans rates from 6.95 per cent to 6.7 per cent. Besides, women borrowers will get a special concession of 5 basis points. Customers can also apply for a loan from the ease of thei...

HC questions Centre why four oxygen tankers, meant for Delhi, not yet released by Rajasthan govt despite orders.

HC questions Centre why four oxygen tankers, meant for Delhi, not yet released by Rajasthan govt despite orders....

India added to Ireland's mandatory quarantine list from May 4

India is among the five countries that will be added to Irelands mandatory hotel quarantine list from Tuesday, the Irish government has announced.Besides India, the other countries that have been added to the list for mandatory quarantine f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021