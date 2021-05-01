Left Menu

Golf-China's Lin surges to lead at Women's World Championship

China's Lin Xiyu carded a superb round of five-under-par 67 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over Australia's Hannah Green and South Korea's Inbee Park heading into the final day of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

01-05-2021
China's Lin Xiyu carded a superb round of five-under-par 67 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over Australia's Hannah Green and South Korea's Inbee Park heading into the final day of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Lin got off to a poor start with a bogey on the first hole and faltered again on the seventh, but seven birdies - including three in the last four holes - took her total to 14-under for the tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Former world number one Park, the overnight joint-leader, dropped one spot to be tied for second following a disappointing effort after the turn where the 2015 and 2017 champion had two bogeys before a double-bogey on the 16th for a round of 70. She was alongside the steady Green, whose second consecutive round of 66 kept her in contention for only a third victory on the LPGA Tour.

The leading trio were followed by Mexico's Gaby Lopez in fourth and a group of three players sharing fifth place - Chun In-gee, Lydia Ko and Ryu So-yeon. South Korea's Park Hee-young, who shared top spot heading into the third round, slipped to tied-21st after her game went off the rails on the back nine for a round of 79.

ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand was tied 11th with British Open champion Sophia Popov after a round of 68.

