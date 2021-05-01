Sports News Roundup: Gerrit Cole strikes out 12 in Yankees' 10-0 rout; Jayson Tatum drops 60 in Celtics' OT win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Gerrit Cole strikes out 12 in Yankees' 10-0 rout

Gerrit Cole struck out 12 in six dominant innings, Aaron Judge homered in consecutive at-bats and the New York Yankees cruised to a 10-0 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Friday. Cole (4-1) allowed four singles and walked none while easily winning his second straight start. He became the first Yankee to record at least 10 strikeouts in three consecutive games since David Cone did it from Sept. 2-13, 1998. He ended the night with 62 strikeouts, the most ever by a Yankees pitcher in April.

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum drops 60 in Celtics' OT win

Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points, including four free throws in the final 12 seconds of overtime, as the Boston Celtics came back from a 32-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 143-140 on Friday in a wild game. The Celtics' worst deficit came 18 minutes into the game, but they roared back to tie the contest midway through the fourth period.

Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds

A medical board appointed to investigate the death of Diego Maradona has concluded that the soccer star's medical team acted in an "inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner," according to a copy of the report shared with Reuters on Friday.

Maradona's death in November last year rocked the South American nation where he was revered, prompting a period of mourning and angry finger-pointing about who was to blame after the icon's years-long battle with addiction and ill health.

NHL roundup: Pens edge Caps in OT; both teams clinch playoff bids

Jake Guentzel scored 2:11 into overtime and gave the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night as both East Division rivals clinched playoff berths. The two teams, who are tied for first in the division, claimed their postseason spots in tandem with the fifth-place New York Rangers 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. For the Penguins, it marks their 15th consecutive playoff berth -- the longest active streak in North American sports leagues.

Falcons agree to one-year deal with QB AJ McCarron

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent quarterback AJ McCarron. Longtime starter Matt Ryan was the only quarterback on Atlanta's roster prior to the deal with McCarron.

Baseball-Phillies' Harper says he won't rush back after being hit on face, wrist

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said he will not rush back into action after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball from St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera, which also left him with a wrist injury. Harper was hit on the side of his face while batting in the sixth inning of the match at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, with the ball also going on to strike his left wrist.

Report: LeBron James could return Friday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will test his injured left ankle Friday night and make a game-time decision about facing the visiting Sacramento Kings, ESPN reported. James, 36, has been sidelined since March 20 with a high-ankle sprain, and the 20 games he has missed represent the longest injury absence of his 18-season NBA career.

Canadian athletes to have vaccine access before Tokyo Games

All Canadian athletes competing at this year's Tokyo Olympics will have access to COVID-19 vaccines before they head to the global event, the Canadian Olympic Committee's (COC) chief medical officer said on Friday. COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandatory to compete in the July 23-Aug. 8 Games but they are recommended. COC Chief Medical Officer Mike Wilkinson said the pace of Canada's vaccine rollout will allow the Tokyo-bound delegation to be vaccinated on time without jumping any queues.

NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format. The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season.

Jags pick Georgia CB Tyson Campbell to open Round 2

One day after the Jacksonville Jaguars picked a potential franchise quarterback to open the NFL draft, the team turned its attention to the opposite side of the ball. Jacksonville selected Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell on Friday to begin a busy night of drafting. Teams made their second-and third-round picks, and they will return to action Saturday to conclude the draft with Rounds 4-7.

