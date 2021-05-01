Rugby-Japan's Top League clash called off over 22 COVID-19 cases-Kyodo
Ricoh reported nine cases on Wednesday, followed by another 13 on Friday, and the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) decided on Saturday to scrap the game at Showa Denko Dome Oita as the team cannot register the required 23 players.Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 13:54 IST
A Japan Top League playoff quarter-final fixture between Ricoh Black Rams and Suntory Sungoliath scheduled for May 9 has been cancelled after 22 players from Ricoh tested positive for COVID-19, Kyodo news agency reported. Ricoh reported nine cases on Wednesday, followed by another 13 on Friday, and the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) decided on Saturday to scrap the game at Showa Denko Dome Oita as the team cannot register the required 23 players. Kyodo reported.
Suntory will advance to the May 16 semi-final if they can register 23 players. Japan last month declared "short and powerful" states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo as the country struggles to contain a resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
The country hosts the Olympic Games from July 23-Aug. 8.
