Left Menu

SAI approves Satwiksairaj Rankiredddy's request for session with sports psychologist

Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved India's doubles badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's request for sessions with sports psychologist during the 57th MOC meeting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:13 IST
SAI approves Satwiksairaj Rankiredddy's request for session with sports psychologist
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved India's doubles badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's request for sessions with sports psychologist during the 57th MOC meeting.

Doubles specialist Satwik -- who is currently training in Hyderabad and was selected in SAI's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) on Jan 30, 2019 -- had requested sessions with sports psychologist Divya Jain till the Tokyo Olympics. Divya Jain is the Head of Psychological Services for the Fortis National Mental Health Program and is also a member of the Medical Commission of the Indian Olympic Association.

MOC during the 57th MOC meeting approved his request for the sessions which would be done via call or video chat. According to an official statement, a total of Rs 13,01,131 approx has been approved towards expenditure for international competitions and support staff for Satwik through TOPS in this current Olympic Cycle.

Also, recovery equipment has been given along with an Out-of-Pocket Allowance (OPA) of Rs 15,50,000 till March 2021 which brings the total to Rs 28,51,131 approx. from September 2016 till date. Satwik had won the gold medal in the Mixed Team event at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. He also clinched a silver medal in the Men's Doubles event in the same tournament. Satwik had also won a bronze medal in the men's team event at the Asia Team Championships in 2016.

The Indian shuttler is currently ranked 10th in the world in the Men's Doubles rankings and 19th in the World Mixed Doubles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to begin campaign against New Zealand in FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22

Indian mens hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh expressed his teams excitement over taking on New Zealand followed by Australia in away games when they begin their campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22, Indias second outing in the pr...

Karnataka Minister rules out stringent lockdown for now

Bengaluru, May 1 PTI Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said there is no proposal before the State government to impose a stringent lockdown though he admitted that at least three to four weeks of strict measures were requi...

Female dentists provide quality dental care in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is empowering women and one example is that female dentists in the private health sector are providing quality care to patients in the region. Speaking to ANI, Dr Roomesa, a dentist said that it is a very positive sign tha...

Value for money and quality oriented cosmetics will now be available in India also, says Founder of Onest Ltd. Pawan Gupta

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 1 ANINewsVoir The market size of Indian personal care industry is growing day by day. Not only women but even men are equally taking interest in selecting and using products which suits them best. Onest Limited...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021