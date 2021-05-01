Left Menu

Golf-China's Lin surges into lead at Women's World Championship

China's Lin Xiyu carded a superb five-under-par 67 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over Australia's Hannah Green and South Korea's Inbee Park heading into the final day of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Lin got off to a poor start with a bogey on the first hole and faltered again on the seventh, but seven birdies - including three in the last four holes - took her total to 14-under for the tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:18 IST
Golf-China's Lin surges into lead at Women's World Championship

China's Lin Xiyu carded a superb five-under-par 67 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over Australia's Hannah Green and South Korea's Inbee Park heading into the final day of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Lin got off to a poor start with a bogey on the first hole and faltered again on the seventh, but seven birdies - including three in the last four holes - took her total to 14-under for the tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club. "I wasn't really paying attention to the leaderboard because to me, the front nine was a little sketchy," Lin said. "I made two three-putts, weird mistakes and left birdie putts short.

"So going into the back nine which I thought was the tougher nine, I didn't really expect to play that well but I also knew there are still lots of opportunities, so just needed to stay really patient. The last couple holes were unreal." Former world number one Park, the overnight joint-leader, dropped one spot to be tied for second following a disappointing effort after the turn where had two bogeys before a double-bogey on the 16th for a round of 70.

"I still have an opportunity. That's what matters, and I'll go out there tomorrow and try to go low," the 2015 and 2017 champion - who is in the race to make the South Korean team for the Olympics - said. She was tied with the steady Green, whose second consecutive round of 66 kept her in contention for only a third victory on the LPGA Tour.

The leading trio were followed by Mexico's Gaby Lopez in fourth and a group of three - Chun In-gee, Lydia Ko and Ryu So-yeon - sharing fifth. South Korea's Park Hee-young, who shared top spot heading into the third round, slipped to tied-21st after her game went off the rails on the back nine for a round of 79.

ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand was tied 11th with British Open champion Sophia Popov after a round of 68.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India to begin campaign against New Zealand in FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22

Indian mens hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh expressed his teams excitement over taking on New Zealand followed by Australia in away games when they begin their campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22, Indias second outing in the pr...

Karnataka Minister rules out stringent lockdown for now

Bengaluru, May 1 PTI Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said there is no proposal before the State government to impose a stringent lockdown though he admitted that at least three to four weeks of strict measures were requi...

Female dentists provide quality dental care in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is empowering women and one example is that female dentists in the private health sector are providing quality care to patients in the region. Speaking to ANI, Dr Roomesa, a dentist said that it is a very positive sign tha...

Value for money and quality oriented cosmetics will now be available in India also, says Founder of Onest Ltd. Pawan Gupta

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 1 ANINewsVoir The market size of Indian personal care industry is growing day by day. Not only women but even men are equally taking interest in selecting and using products which suits them best. Onest Limited...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021