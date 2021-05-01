Left Menu

India to open 2021-22 FIH Pro League campaign against New Zealand on February 5

Though right now our focus is on doing well in Tokyo this July and peaking at the right time to succeed at the Olympic Games, we now know what needs to be done in the second half of the year, said India skipper Manpreet Singh. They New Zealand and Australia are always a very challenging team particularly at home and we are very excited about the prospects of starting our campaign against them, he added.India chief coach Graham Reid said his team looks forward to playing against the best teams in the world.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:29 IST
India to open 2021-22 FIH Pro League campaign against New Zealand on February 5

The Indian men's hockey team will open its campaign in the third edition of FIH Pro League against New Zealand on February 5 next year as the world governing body released the schedule of the prestigious tournament.

India will also take on Australia and Spain in February as it plays five away matches that month before taking on Germany and Argentina at home.

After the match against the Black Sticks, India will take on Australia on February 12 and 13 before facing Spain (Feb 26 and 27).

India will play against Germany (March 12, 13) and Argentina (March 19, 20) at home. The next month, India will face England (April 2, 3) at home, followed by away games against Belgium (on June 11 and 12) and Netherlands (June 18 and 19) in a packed 2022 season. ''It (schedule) gives us an opportunity to plan our preparations well in advance. Though right now our focus is on doing well in Tokyo this July and peaking at the right time to succeed at the Olympic Games, we now know what needs to be done in the second half of the year,'' said India skipper Manpreet Singh.'' ''They (New Zealand and Australia) are always a very challenging team particularly at home and we are very excited about the prospects of starting our campaign against them,'' he added.

India chief coach Graham Reid said his team looks forward to playing against the best teams in the world. ''We will begin our assault on the title with a trip to New Zealand and Australia in February 2022. These matches are always tough against tough competitors in what can be often very warm conditions during that time of the year,'' Reid said. The second season (2020-21) of the FIH Pro League is currently on with India scheduled to play against Spain and Germany later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre allocates additional 25 MT medical oxygen to Haryana

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Centre has allocated an additional 25 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Haryana on the request of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.With the additional supply, Haryanas quota for medical oxygen has increase...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 PM NATION DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records highest-ever 4,01,993 new cases, 3,523 deaths New Delhi Indias daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll ro...

Some key Maha ministers diverting oxygen, Remdesivir: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday alleged some key ministers in the Maharashtra government are diverting the supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir to their respective districts at the cost of other areas.Speaking at the inau...

Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could possibly evade immune response and require more study, a leader of the forum has told Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021