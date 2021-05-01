Left Menu

India to begin campaign against New Zealand in FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22

Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh expressed his team's excitement over taking on New Zealand followed by Australia in away games when they begin their campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22, India's second outing in the prestigious global league.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:37 IST
India men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh expressed his team's excitement over taking on New Zealand followed by Australia in away games when they begin their campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22, India's second outing in the prestigious global league. The FIH announced the schedule for the 2021-22 season on Friday. This year's edition of the home-and-away league will kick off on October 6, 2021 when reigning women's world champions Netherlands face-off against Belgium.

"With the FIH announcing the schedule for 2021-22 season, it gives us an opportunity to plan our preparations well in advance. Though right now our focus is on doing well in Tokyo this July and peaking at the right time to succeed at the Olympic Games, we now know what needs to be done in the second half of the year where we will need to prepare with an intent to do well against New Zealand and Australia in their home grounds. "They (New Zealand and Australia) are always a very challenging team particularly at home and we are very excited about the prospects of starting our campaign against them," said Manpreet in a Hockey India release.

India who made their debut in the coveted home-and-away global league last year will take on New Zealand on February 5 in a double-header followed by matches against Australia on February 12 and 13. In the same month, India will also play Spain (on Feb 26th and 27th) followed by matches against Germany (March 12th and 13th) and Argentina (March 19th and 20th) in home games.

In April, India will take on England (on April 2nd and 3rd) at home followed by away games against Belgium (on June 11th and 12th) and Netherlands (June 18th and 19th) in what appears to be an action-packed 2022. "Great to see the fixtures released for the next season of the 2021-2022 FIH Pro League. We look forward to once again playing against the best teams in the world after what will have been a challenging year for all concerned," said Indian Men's Hockey chief coach Graham Reid.

"We will begin our assault on the title with a trip to New Zealand and Australia in February 2022. These matches are always tough against tough competitors in what can be often very warm conditions during that time of the year," Reid added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

