Covid-19: On Labour Day, CSK pay tribute to all frontline workers

On the occasion of Labour Day, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday paid tribute to all the frontline workers who are at the forefront of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:09 IST
MS Dhoni-led CSK (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Labour Day, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday paid tribute to all the frontline workers who are at the forefront of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped India and the country has been reporting more than 3,00,000 new cases every day. This is the most number of cases being reported since the pandemic broke out in 2020.

CSK's official Twitter handle on Saturday posted a video in which the likes of Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara can be seen paying a tribute to all frontline workers. "A message for frontline workers, we want to take this time to thank all the frontline workers who are doing a great job. In these tough times, they have been really exceptional, we cannot thank you guys enough for all the hard work you have been doing," said the players collectively in the video posted.

"It is a scary time in our lives at the moment, you are at the thick of it, we are thinking about you and we are thankful for all you do. On this Labour Day, we would like to thank you for looking after us. We highly appreciate your work," they added. CSK is currently at the top of the IPL points table with 10 points from six games. The side will take on Mumbai Indians later on Saturday.

India for the first time has reported more than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday. (ANI)

