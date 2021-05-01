Soccer-Estudiantes agree to sell teenage winger Sarmiento to Man City

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Estudiantes to sign 18-year-old winger Dario Sarmiento, the Argentina top division club said in a statement https://www.estudiantesdelaplata.com/sarmiento-al-manchester-city. Estudiantes announced the transfer late on Friday, saying Argentina youth international Sarmiento will become a City player on July 1.

Sarmiento became the second-youngest player to make a debut for Estudiantes when he came on as a substitute against Huracan in 2019, aged 16 years and seven months. He has represented his country at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-20 levels and has made 22 first-team appearances for Estudiantes.

