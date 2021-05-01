Left Menu

IPL 2021: SRH all-rounder Shankar learns tricks of swing bowling from Bhuvneshwar

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar is known to sweat it out in training. And in a latest post by the franchise, he can be seen learning the art of swinging the ball from none other than teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- known to be one of the best swing bowlers in world cricket at present.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:58 IST
IPL 2021: SRH all-rounder Shankar learns tricks of swing bowling from Bhuvneshwar
SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo: SRH/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar is known to sweat it out in training. And in a latest post by the franchise, he can be seen learning the art of swinging the ball from none other than teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- known to be one of the best swing bowlers in world cricket at present. Taking to Twitter, SRH wrote: Learning swing from the (Crown emoji) #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 @vijayshankar260 @BhuviOfficial."

SRH on Saturday made a surprise announcement that Kane Williamson will be taking over from David Warner as the captain of the side for the remainder of the 2021 season. "SunRisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow's match and for the remainder of IPL 2021. The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals," SRH said in an official statement.

"This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field," it added. SunRisers Hyderabad is currently at the bottom of the table with just 2 points from six games.

SRH will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The side had last suffered a seven-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Varun Dhawan joins initiative to donate oxygen concentrators

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Saturday joined an initiative to help procure and donate oxygen concentrators to hospitals amid the raging second wave of COVID-19. After extending his support last year through various initiatives, the actor ...

WHO approves Moderna vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organisation has given the go-ahead for emergency use of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine.The mRNA vaccine from the US manufacturer joins vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson Johnson in receiving the WHOs emerge...

Centre allocates additional 25 MT medical oxygen to Haryana

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Centre has allocated an additional 25 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Haryana on the request of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.With the additional supply, Haryanas quota for medical oxygen has increase...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 PM NATION DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records highest-ever 4,01,993 new cases, 3,523 deaths New Delhi Indias daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021