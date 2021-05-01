MI skipper Rohit bowled over by singing skills of Ventakesh Prasad in new advertisement

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been bowled over by the singing avatar of former India cricketers -- Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim, and Maninder Singh. Featuring in a new advertisement for CRED, shared by Rohit Sharma on Twitter, all these four former cricketers can be seen singing a song in perfect sync, and the lyrics read -- "If you are one of those genZ, you might not know me, just go and ask your daddy, don't forget us because of T20s, don't baby, in the 90s, we were the OGs, on your CRTs.

"We were the OGs, chasing big runs, beating the Aussies, bowling long spells in Sharjah ki garmie, we were the hotties, ask your phuphaji, who were the OGs, it was us," the rest of the lyrics read. Reacting to this new avatar of the former India cricketers, Rohit tweeted: "From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai....it's been a journey."

Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath are viewed as one of the most deadly pace duo to come out of India in the 1990s. Both shared a great bowling partnership and the duo handed many victories to the Men in Blue in the past. Venkatesh Prasad is remembered for his spell in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal against Pakistan. Aamir Sohail decided to sledge the pacer after hitting him for a boundary at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but Venkatesh had the perfect answer as he sent Sohail's wicket cartwheeling the very next delivery.

Rohit's Mumbai Indians will be next seen in action later on Saturday against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Mumbai Indians is currently placed at the fourth spot in IPL standings with 6 points from as many games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)