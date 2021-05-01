Left Menu

MI skipper Rohit bowled over by singing skills of Ventakesh Prasad in new advertisement

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been bowled over by the singing avatar of former India cricketers -- Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim, and Maninder Singh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:05 IST
MI skipper Rohit bowled over by singing skills of Ventakesh Prasad in new advertisement
Former India pacer Ventakesh Prasad in new advertisement (Photo/ Rohit Sharma Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been bowled over by the singing avatar of former India cricketers -- Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim, and Maninder Singh. Featuring in a new advertisement for CRED, shared by Rohit Sharma on Twitter, all these four former cricketers can be seen singing a song in perfect sync, and the lyrics read -- "If you are one of those genZ, you might not know me, just go and ask your daddy, don't forget us because of T20s, don't baby, in the 90s, we were the OGs, on your CRTs.

"We were the OGs, chasing big runs, beating the Aussies, bowling long spells in Sharjah ki garmie, we were the hotties, ask your phuphaji, who were the OGs, it was us," the rest of the lyrics read. Reacting to this new avatar of the former India cricketers, Rohit tweeted: "From listening to you coach me on the field, to now listening to you sing while I am on my way to the stadium. Venky bhai....it's been a journey."

Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath are viewed as one of the most deadly pace duo to come out of India in the 1990s. Both shared a great bowling partnership and the duo handed many victories to the Men in Blue in the past. Venkatesh Prasad is remembered for his spell in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal against Pakistan. Aamir Sohail decided to sledge the pacer after hitting him for a boundary at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but Venkatesh had the perfect answer as he sent Sohail's wicket cartwheeling the very next delivery.

Rohit's Mumbai Indians will be next seen in action later on Saturday against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Mumbai Indians is currently placed at the fourth spot in IPL standings with 6 points from as many games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj bypolls: Counting of votes in 3 assembly seats on Sunday

The counting of votes in the bypolls to Sahada, Sujangarh and Rajsamand assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on Sunday.Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said all preparations for the counting of votes have been completed.He said onl...

Customs seizes gold worth over Rs 57 lakhs at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs on Saturday seized 1.2 kilograms of gold worth more than Rs 57 lakhs from a passenger, who arrived here from Dubai. The pax, who is a resident of Nagapattinam, has been arrested.1.2 kg gold worth Rs 57.75 lakhs seized fr...

US Domestic News Roundup: Billionaire Eli Broad dies at 87; At funeral of Black teen shot by Ohio police in melee and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Billionaire Eli Broad dies at 87, helped create Los Angeles art sceneEli Broad, the billionaire entrepreneur turned philanthropist and art collector who played an outsized role in sh...

Verstappen leads Hamilton in 3rd practice for Portuguese GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the third and final practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.Verstappen was .24 seconds quicker than Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, the defending ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021