Left Menu

DC performing well as a team this season, not dependent on any one individual: Dhawan

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan feels Delhi Capitals are enjoying a successful IPL campaign because the team is functioning as a well-oiled unit and is not dependent on any one individual.Rishabh Pant and his men have won five of their seven matches and are sitting second on the points table behind league leaders Chennai Super Kings.We are performing very well as a team this season.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-05-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 17:54 IST
DC performing well as a team this season, not dependent on any one individual: Dhawan

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan feels Delhi Capitals are enjoying a successful IPL campaign because the team is functioning as a well-oiled unit and is not dependent on any one individual.

Rishabh Pant and his men have won five of their seven matches and are sitting second on the points table behind league leaders Chennai Super Kings.

''We are performing very well as a team this season. We have won five out of seven matches, so we are in a pretty good position at the moment,'' Dhawan was quoted as saying in a DC media release. ''The good thing is that the entire team is doing well, and we are not depending on any one individual. There has always been someone who has taken the responsibility to win matches for us. ''We have a strong side, and I am glad that we are in this position at the moment,'' he added.

The Capitals put up a clinical performance to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their previous game. Opener Prithvi Shaw lit up the match with a blazing 82 of 41 balls.

Dhawan, who had the best seat in the house when Shaw struck six fours in an over against KKR, feels the youngster showed a lot of courage during his innings.

''It was lovely to see Prithvi strike six boundaries in one over in the last game. We got 25 runs in the first over and the game was over there itself. He made the game easy for me as I didn't have to take any risks.

''Prithvi was in a good flow, and he backed himself to continue scoring runs in that flow, which I think shows a lot of courage he has as a batsman.

''His innings of 80-odd is bigger than many centuries because the manner in which he got the runs was of a different class altogether,'' he added.

The Delhi Capitals are set to take on Punjab Kings in their next match here on Sunday.

''The Punjab Kings are a good side. We cannot take any team in the IPL lightly. We have to make sure that we give our best and implement our plans properly every time we step on the field,'' Dhawan said.

''They are playing well at the moment and we respect that but, at the same time, we are looking forward to beating them and win another match in our campaign.'' PTI APA AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj bypolls: Counting of votes in 3 assembly seats on Sunday

The counting of votes in the bypolls to Sahada, Sujangarh and Rajsamand assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on Sunday.Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said all preparations for the counting of votes have been completed.He said onl...

Customs seizes gold worth over Rs 57 lakhs at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs on Saturday seized 1.2 kilograms of gold worth more than Rs 57 lakhs from a passenger, who arrived here from Dubai. The pax, who is a resident of Nagapattinam, has been arrested.1.2 kg gold worth Rs 57.75 lakhs seized fr...

US Domestic News Roundup: Billionaire Eli Broad dies at 87; At funeral of Black teen shot by Ohio police in melee and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Billionaire Eli Broad dies at 87, helped create Los Angeles art sceneEli Broad, the billionaire entrepreneur turned philanthropist and art collector who played an outsized role in sh...

Verstappen leads Hamilton in 3rd practice for Portuguese GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the third and final practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.Verstappen was .24 seconds quicker than Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, the defending ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021