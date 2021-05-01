Left Menu

PTI | Palmharbor | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:06 IST
Chopra misses cut, Burns and Bradley lead in Valspar

Daniel Chopra missed the cut at the Valspar Championship as Sam Burns turned in a superb 8-under 63 to share the lead at the halfway stage here.

Keegan Bradley (66) who ended his round by holing out for an eagle from 100 yards on his last hole, the ninth, shared the lead.

Chopra (73-75) missed the cut and exited early at Innisbrook.

Bradley and Burns were at 12-under 130.

Lucas Glover (65), Charley Hoffman (66) and Max Homa (68) were four shots back. Only 10 players were within five shots of the lead through 36 holes.

The top two players Dustin Johnson (68) was nine shots back, while Justin Thomas (71) was 10 behind as Burns and Bradley blazed the course.

Phil Mickelson bogeyed two of his last three holes for a 69 to miss the cut by one shot.

