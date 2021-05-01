Gangjee T-9 in Japan, three behind leaders

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee hung in superbly with an even par 72 in the second round to stay in the top-10 of the truncated Crowns tournament here.

He is now 4-under and three behind the leader and tied-9th.

The tournament has been reduced to 54 hours after the cancellation of the first round due to inclement weather on Thursday.

Gangjee, who shot 4-under in first round, parred his first 10 holes after starting from 10th tee. He birdied second, but bogeyed third and seventh and then closed the day with a birdie on ninth, his final hole. He stays at 4-under and three behind a group of five players, including the veteran Shingo Katayama, who has 31 titles.

Overnight leader, Takumi Kanaya, who shot 64 on first day, added a 1-over 72, and was now 5-under and two behind the leaders.

Gangjee, pleased with his play, said, “The first nine was just a normal day. Sunny and less wind though I could have holed a few putts for a birdie or two. The weather changed and it was much windier and colder when we came to the second nine.'' “I hit the driver well today and irons were just average. However, the good thing I’ve seemed to get a hold on the speed of the greens,'' he added.

Katayama and two other seasoned stars Katsumasa Miyamoto and Tadahiro Takayama share the lead with Yosuka Asaji and Young Han Song, at 7-under.

On Saturday, weather affected play again and three groups could not complete their second round. They will complete it on Sunday.

