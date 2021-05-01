IPL 2021: Prithvi made KKR game easy by striking six boundaries in first over, says Dhawan

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals will look to keep up their winning momentum when they take on each of the franchises for the second time in the ongoing season. Delhi Capitals, who defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their previous game on Thursday, have won five out of seven matches in the ongoing season. Speaking about the team's performance in the competition so far, Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan in an official release said: "We are performing very well as a team this season. We have won five out of seven matches, so we are in a pretty good position at the moment. The good thing is that the entire team is doing well, and we are not depending on any one individual."

"There has always been someone who has taken the responsibility to win matches for us. We have a strong side, and I am glad that we are in this position at the moment," he added. Dhawan had the best seat in the house when his opening partner Prithvi Shaw struck six fours in the opening over bowled by Shivam Mavi in the last game against KKR.

The 35-year-old said that Prithvi showed a lot of courage during his innings of 82 runs from 41 balls, "It was lovely to see Prithvi strike six boundaries in one over in the last game. We got 25 runs in the first over and the game was over there itself. He made the game easy for me as I didn't have to take any risks." "Prithvi was in a good flow, and he backed himself to continue scoring runs in that flow, which I think shows a lot of courage he has as a batsman. His innings of 80-odd is bigger than many centuries because the manner in which he got the runs was of a different class altogether," he added.

Delhi Capitals is set to take on Punjab Kings in their next match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Dhawan expressed that the Delhi franchise is looking forward to registering another win in the competition, "The Punjab Kings are a good side. We cannot take any team in the IPL lightly. We have to make sure that we give our best and implement our plans properly every time we step on the field. They are playing well at the moment, and we respect that, but at the same time we are looking forward to beating them and win another match in our campaign." (ANI)

