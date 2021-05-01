Important to get three points in each of our remaining games, says Liverpool's Milner

Liverpool's James Milner believes that it is important for his side to gain three points in each of their remaining games in order to gain qualification for the Champions League. The Reds are currently at the sixth position in the points table with 54 points from 33 games and the side is four points behind the fourth-placed Chelsea.

"Yeah, it is, I think I've said before, it's important that we perform and get the three points in every game, to have a chance of getting in the top four. But we can't look too far ahead you have to take each game as it comes and just concentrate on the next one. Because that's all we can control," Milner said on Star Sports Select. Talking about his experience of playing at Anfield, Milner said: "Yeah, a great place to play football, absolutely love the football up there. Great atmosphere. And, you know, desperate for some success. I think obviously it's has been such a long time since they've won something. And with how the fans are you know, it's a shame that they managed to get over the line. But, you know, as you say, it's a team that I stand in our way and our way, at this moment in time and we have to make sure that we're, we're ready for him. And you know, they're fighting for results as well. So, it'll be a tough time."

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will next be locking horns against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday and it is important for the Reds to gain those three points in order to remain in with a chance of seeking Champions League qualification. "The mental strength side is probably more important now than ever before. And knowing what to pay attention to so what not finding ways to fuel yourself with things if, if that's how, you know you deal with that everyone deals with things in completely different ways. So yeah, it's very important and you need strong people around you, you need to learn what's best for yourself to deal with that. And again, that's creating a good environment in the dressing room as well," said Milner.

"And you know that there's a degree we are looking out for each other in the dressing room in terms of noticing if people are struggling and things like that because you know, obviously in football people say on the field for 90 minutes a week or a couple of games a week but you know, there's a lot of other things that everyone else is going through in their lives the players are doing the same thing as well so you know often has forgotten at times as well that you know, players need help," he added. When asked to name his leadership role models, Milner said: "Yeah, I think you go right back to Leeds and Dom Matteo was my first captain and then you move through and I think more recently, you look at you know, Hendo's obviously fantastic captain, what he's done in the game, how he sets the examples, vocal as well, then Vinny Kompany was very, very good. Running the dressing room and thinking about the whole club, how he could help that and organising things and not just players and keep in the dressing room, right all the staff as well."

"So, you know, like I say this, there are captains I've had. They were all very strong but in different ways and you just try and pick stuff from them and yeah, I think is so important, especially when things aren't going too well. And other times it's important that you have more people in the dressing room rather than just the captain and as I say at Liverpool we're lucky to have that," he signed off. (ANI)

