Left Menu

Important to get three points in each of our remaining games, says Liverpool's Milner

Liverpool's James Milner believes that it is important for his side to gain three points in each of their remaining games in order to gain qualification for the Champions League.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:27 IST
Important to get three points in each of our remaining games, says Liverpool's Milner
Liverpool's James Milner (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's James Milner believes that it is important for his side to gain three points in each of their remaining games in order to gain qualification for the Champions League. The Reds are currently at the sixth position in the points table with 54 points from 33 games and the side is four points behind the fourth-placed Chelsea.

"Yeah, it is, I think I've said before, it's important that we perform and get the three points in every game, to have a chance of getting in the top four. But we can't look too far ahead you have to take each game as it comes and just concentrate on the next one. Because that's all we can control," Milner said on Star Sports Select. Talking about his experience of playing at Anfield, Milner said: "Yeah, a great place to play football, absolutely love the football up there. Great atmosphere. And, you know, desperate for some success. I think obviously it's has been such a long time since they've won something. And with how the fans are you know, it's a shame that they managed to get over the line. But, you know, as you say, it's a team that I stand in our way and our way, at this moment in time and we have to make sure that we're, we're ready for him. And you know, they're fighting for results as well. So, it'll be a tough time."

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will next be locking horns against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday and it is important for the Reds to gain those three points in order to remain in with a chance of seeking Champions League qualification. "The mental strength side is probably more important now than ever before. And knowing what to pay attention to so what not finding ways to fuel yourself with things if, if that's how, you know you deal with that everyone deals with things in completely different ways. So yeah, it's very important and you need strong people around you, you need to learn what's best for yourself to deal with that. And again, that's creating a good environment in the dressing room as well," said Milner.

"And you know that there's a degree we are looking out for each other in the dressing room in terms of noticing if people are struggling and things like that because you know, obviously in football people say on the field for 90 minutes a week or a couple of games a week but you know, there's a lot of other things that everyone else is going through in their lives the players are doing the same thing as well so you know often has forgotten at times as well that you know, players need help," he added. When asked to name his leadership role models, Milner said: "Yeah, I think you go right back to Leeds and Dom Matteo was my first captain and then you move through and I think more recently, you look at you know, Hendo's obviously fantastic captain, what he's done in the game, how he sets the examples, vocal as well, then Vinny Kompany was very, very good. Running the dressing room and thinking about the whole club, how he could help that and organising things and not just players and keep in the dressing room, right all the staff as well."

"So, you know, like I say this, there are captains I've had. They were all very strong but in different ways and you just try and pick stuff from them and yeah, I think is so important, especially when things aren't going too well. And other times it's important that you have more people in the dressing room rather than just the captain and as I say at Liverpool we're lucky to have that," he signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell shown with 'black eye' in photo -lawyer; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell shown with black eye in photo -lawyerA lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday released a photo that shows the British socialite accused of enabling Jeffrey Epsteins se...

CJI Ramana advances SC's summer break to May 10 due to surge in COVID cases

Taking note of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Justice of India CJI N V Ramana advanced Supreme Courts summer vacation on Saturday to May 10, instead of May 14, after the full bench of the court concurred with the proposal.On April 26, the...

Odd News Roundup: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal; Bare-knuckle fight nights take off online in Russia and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.High anxiety Worlds longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in PortugalHugo Xavier became one of the first people to cross the worlds longest pedestrian suspension bridge when it opened o...

Raj bypolls: Counting of votes in 3 assembly seats on Sunday

The counting of votes in the bypolls to Sahada, Sujangarh and Rajsamand assembly seats in Rajasthan will be held on Sunday.Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said all preparations for the counting of votes have been completed.He said onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021