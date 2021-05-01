Left Menu

Cycling-Thomas crashes with victory in sight on Tour de Romandie

Geraint Thomas missed out on his first victory in almost three years when he slipped and crashed with less than 50 metres left in the fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie on Saturday. Thomas is second overall, 11 seconds behind Woods ahead of Sunday's final stage, a 16km individual time trial around Fribourg, in which he is expected to do better than the Canadian.

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 19:32 IST
Cycling-Thomas crashes with victory in sight on Tour de Romandie
The Briton, who has not won since the 2018 Tour de France, fell on a slippery road with the finish line in sight in a two-man sprint with Canadian Michael Woods. Image Credit: Instagram / geraintthomas86

Geraint Thomas missed out on his first victory in almost three years when he slipped and crashed with less than 50 metres left in the fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie on Saturday. The Briton, who has not won since the 2018 Tour de France, fell on a slippery road with the finish line in sight in a two-man sprint with Canadian Michael Woods.

Ineos-Grenadiers rider Thomas eventually crossed the line in third place, 21 seconds behind Woods after also being overtaken by Australian Ben O'Connor. Thomas is second overall, 11 seconds behind Woods ahead of Sunday's final stage, a 16km individual time trial around Fribourg, in which he is expected to do better than the Canadian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal extends COVID-19 air travel curbs until mid May

Portugal is extending until May 16 flight restrictions that stop non-essential travel from countries including Brazil with high coronavirus incidence rates and added India to the list due to the rapid rise in infections there.Travellers fro...

Brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore seized in Odisha, two held

The Special Task Force STF of Odisha Crime Branch Saturday seized a huge cache of brown sugar worth Rs 1.36 crore from the possession of two persons in Balasore town, police said.The two drug peddlers were arrested.Based on an intelligence ...

On first day, 1,000 people in 18-44 group inoculated in Mumbai

The vaccination drive for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years took off in Mumbai with limited access even as the city civic body stressed to have achieved the set target of inoculating 1,000 people on the first day on Saturday.A s...

Somali lawmakers reverse president's extended stay in power

The controversial two-year term extension for Somalias president evaporated on Saturday after intense public pressure as the lower house of parliament approved his request to instead support efforts to organise the countrys long-delayed nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021