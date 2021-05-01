IPL 2021: Raina becomes fourth player to play 200 games

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart Suresh Raina on Saturday became the fourth player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to play 200 games. He achieved the feat in CSK's match against Mumbai Indians here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Raina has scored 5,489 runs in the 199 games he has played before Saturday's game and is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

MS Dhoni (CSK), Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), and Dinesh Karthik (KKR) are the other three players to have played 200 games for their respective franchise. RCB skipper Virat Kohli has played 199 games for the franchise and he will make his 200th appearance during RCB's match against KKR on Monday.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter. Mumbai Indians made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Dhawal Kulkarni and James Neesham in place of Jayant Yadav and Nathan Coulter-Nile. On the other hand, CSK did not make any changes to the line-up. CSK is currently at the top position with 10 points from 6 games in the IPL points table while Mumbai is at the fourth spot with 6 points from 6 games.

In their last game, CSK defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets while Mumbai Indians outclassed Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)