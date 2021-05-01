Motor racing-Bottas on pole in Portugal to deny Hamilton his 100th

Motor racing-Bottas on pole in Portugal to deny Hamilton his 100thReuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:38 IST
Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday and denied Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton a record-extending 100th.
The Finn qualified 0.007 of a second faster than seven times world champion Hamilton for a Mercedes front-row sweep at the Algarve circuit.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a point behind championship leader Hamilton after two races, qualified third.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Bull's
- Hamilton
- Mercedes
- Valtteri Bottas
- Max Verstappen
- Portuguese
- Lewis Hamilton
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Perez and Ocon collide as Mercedes lead Imola practice
Motor racing-Perez and Ocon clash as Mercedes lead Imola practice
Mercedes one-two in practice at Imola, problems for Red Bull
Motor racing-Tough day for Red Bull as Mercedes top Imola practice
Emilia Romagna GP: Hamilton takes 99th pole of career