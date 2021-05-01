Motor racing-Bottas on pole in Portugal to deny Hamilton his 100th

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday and denied Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton a record-extending 100th.

The Finn qualified 0.007 of a second faster than seven times world champion Hamilton for a Mercedes front-row sweep at the Algarve circuit.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a point behind championship leader Hamilton after two races, qualified third.

