Cycling-Thomas crashes with victory in sight on Tour de Romandie

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:54 IST
"I’m fine, it’s more about the frustration of such a hard day and to lose time like that at the end, it’s really frustrating," Thomas said. Image Credit: Instagram / geraintthomas86

Geraint Thomas missed out on his first victory in almost three years when he slipped and crashed with less than 50 metres left in the fourth stage of the Tour de Romandie on Saturday.

The Briton, who has not won since the 2018 Tour de France, fell on a slippery road with the finish line in sight in a two-man sprint with Canadian Michael Woods. Ineos-Grenadiers rider Thomas eventually crossed the line in third place, 21 seconds behind Woods after also being overtaken by Australian Ben O'Connor.

"I had no feeling whatsoever in my hand, I tried to change gear but instead I just lost the bars," Thomas told CyclingPro. "It's just so frustrating because even if I had just stayed in that gear and came second place, but to deck it there, I feel like a right whopper."

Thomas is second overall, 11 seconds behind Woods ahead of Sunday's final stage, a 16km individual time trial around Fribourg, in which he is expected to do better than the Canadian. "I'm fine, it's more about the frustration of such a hard day and to lose time like that at the end, it's really frustrating," Thomas said.

"I just want to get into a hot shower now. I just need to have a shower and settle down and not be so emotional... and then think about tomorrow."

