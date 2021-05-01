Left Menu

Bottas takes pole for Portuguese GP, denies Hamilton 100th

PTI | Portimao | Updated: 01-05-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 21:11 IST
Bottas takes pole for Portuguese GP, denies Hamilton 100th

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix and denied Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton a record-extending 100th Formula One pole on Saturday.

Bottas clinched the 17th of his career and a much-needed one after he crashed in the last race and scored no points. ''It's a good feeling to be on pole, it's been quite a while,” Bottas said. “I've worked very hard this week.'' He was .007 seconds ahead of Hamilton and .34 ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, making him the third different pole-sitter in three races. Hamilton and Verstappen earned the others.

Hamilton is aiming for his 97th win on Sunday, while Bottas goes for his 17th victory, and Verstappen his 12th.

Verstappen looked in contention to clinch a fifth career pole after impressively topping the third and final practice earlier Saturday, but he made a small mistake in the last part of qualifying — known as Q3 — when he went outside of the track limits and failed to set a time.

That meant his lap time was deleted and gave him only one more shot at the two Mercedes cars.

As late afternoon temperatures cooled in Portugal's Algarve region, it was a bad qualifying run for McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian has seven career wins but was among the five drivers eliminated from Q1, while Red Bull's Sergio Perez went off track at Turn 4 and into gravel but had already done enough to get into Q2.

Hamilton led Q2 from Bottas and McLaren's Lando Norris, while two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso was among the five to go out.

Earlier, Verstappen posted the fastest time in the third and final practice, followed by Hamilton, Bottas, and Perez.

Mercedes topped the first two practices on Friday, through Bottas and then Hamilton.

The Portugal GP is the third race of the season.

Hamilton leads the championship by one point from Verstappen. Hamilton's lead is courtesy of him taking a bonus point for the fastest lap at an incident-packed Emilia-Romagna GP, which Verstappen won. Hamilton won the season-opener in Bahrain.

Bottas needs to find form after a poor race two weeks ago at Imola, where he was involved in a crash with Williams driver George Russell after an overtaking move went wrong. Bottas dropped to fifth place in the standings behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in what could be his final season with Mercedes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rayudu powers CSK to 218/4 after Moeen, du Plessis onslaught

The swashbuckling Ambati Rayudu blazed away to a 27-ball 72 as Chennai Super Kings amassed 82 runs in the last five overs to post an imposing 218 for four against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday.Moeen Ali 58 and Faf du Pl...

District admin not allowing me to set up oxygen plant in UP's Budaun: Dharmendra Yadav

Former Lok Sabha MP from Budaun and senior Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav on Saturday claimed that the district administration has denied him the permission to set up an oxygen plant at the government medical college here.Budaun Di...

K'taka draws up action plan, to use medicos to combat virus

Bengaluru, May 1 PTI With four lakh active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the State government on Saturday drew a detailed action plan to combat the pandemic.The action plan includes roping in final year medical and nursing students.The gover...

Denied hospital admission, patients camp under 'peepal' tree 'for oxygen'

A group of people camped under a peepal sacred fig tree here after allegedly being refused admission in a hospital, believing that it emits a higher level of oxygen.Around half-a-dozen people spread their beds under the tree along with thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021