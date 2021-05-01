Left Menu

Motor racing-Bottas keeps Hamilton waiting for 100th pole

Seven-times world champion Hamilton made sure of the Mercedes front row sweep at the Algarve circuit by qualifying second. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a point behind championship leader Hamilton after two races, will start third on the soft tyres after having his first flying lap of one minute 18.209 deleted for running too wide.

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 21:25 IST
Motor racing-Bottas keeps Hamilton waiting for 100th pole

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday and denied Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton a record-extending 100th by a mere 0.007 of a second. Seven-times world champion Hamilton made sure of the Mercedes front row sweep at the Algarve circuit by qualifying second.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a point behind championship leader Hamilton after two races, will start third on the soft tyres after having his first flying lap of one minute 18.209 deleted for running too wide. But for that mistake on a gusty afternoon at a rollercoaster of a circuit, the Dutch youngster's time would have been the fastest. Bottas took pole in 1:18.348.

It was the 17th pole position of Bottas's career, lifting him level with Britain's triple champion Jackie Stewart in the all-time list, and first since Bahrain's Sakhir Grand Prix last December. The Finn will also be the third different driver to start on pole in three races and nobody has so far won from the top slot in 2021.

"Feels like it's been a while. It (qualifying) has been a weak point for me in the first two races. The team have been working hard all weekend and we have a good position for tomorrow," said Bottas. The Finn could also thank his mechanics who won their own race against time to get the car ready for the session after Mercedes detected a problem with a gearbox sensor and had to swap it out.

Hamilton, who took his 99th pole at the previous race in Imola won by Verstappen, had been fastest in the second phase of qualifying but could not find anything extra in the final minutes. "It was not the perfect lap but I gave it everything," said the Briton.

Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez will join him on the second row with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fifth and Alpine's Esteban Ocon filling the third row. There was disappointment for Australian Daniel Ricciardo who failed to get his McLaren beyond the first session and will start back in 16th place.

Williams driver George Russell, who was involved in a high-speed collision with Bottas at Imola that ended the race for both of them and wrecked the Finn's car, had a good afternoon and starts 11th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rayudu powers CSK to 218/4 after Moeen, du Plessis onslaught

The swashbuckling Ambati Rayudu blazed away to a 27-ball 72 as Chennai Super Kings amassed 82 runs in the last five overs to post an imposing 218 for four against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday.Moeen Ali 58 and Faf du Pl...

District admin not allowing me to set up oxygen plant in UP's Budaun: Dharmendra Yadav

Former Lok Sabha MP from Budaun and senior Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav on Saturday claimed that the district administration has denied him the permission to set up an oxygen plant at the government medical college here.Budaun Di...

K'taka draws up action plan, to use medicos to combat virus

Bengaluru, May 1 PTI With four lakh active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the State government on Saturday drew a detailed action plan to combat the pandemic.The action plan includes roping in final year medical and nursing students.The gover...

Denied hospital admission, patients camp under 'peepal' tree 'for oxygen'

A group of people camped under a peepal sacred fig tree here after allegedly being refused admission in a hospital, believing that it emits a higher level of oxygen.Around half-a-dozen people spread their beds under the tree along with thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021