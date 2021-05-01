Left Menu

CSK score 218/4 against MI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 21:30 IST
CSK score 218/4 against MI

Chennai Super Kings scored 218 for four against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Moeen Ali (58) and Faf du Plessis (50) shared a 108-run stand before Ambati Rayudu pummelled the MI bowling attack into submission with an unbeaten 72 off 27 balls.

For Mumbai, Kieron Pollard (2/12) snared two wickets while pacers Trent Boult (1/42) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/56) grabbed a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 218 for four in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu not out ,Moeen Ali 58, Faf du Plessis 50; Kieron Pollard 2/12, Trent Boult 1/42, Jasprit Bumrah 1/56).

