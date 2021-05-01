Left Menu

Pakistan eases to innings win over host Zimbabwe in 1st Test

The second match begins next Friday at the same venue.Zimbabwe is desperate to prove its longer-format pedigree, having drawn its last Test series against minnows Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates.

PTI | Harare | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 21:57 IST
Pakistan eases to innings win over host Zimbabwe in 1st Test
In response, Pakistan showed aplomb, with the opening pair of Imran Butt (91) and Abid Ali (60) reaching 115 runs together at the top of the order. Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Hasan Ali bagged a total of nine wickets while middle-order batsman Fawad Alam hit a century as Pakistan trounced host Zimbabwe inside three days by an innings and 116 runs in the first Test match on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Ali produced an admirable spell of fast bowling at Harare Sports Club, varying his pace and lengths brilliantly on the third day, finishing with figures of 5-36 after Zimbabwe needed to score over 250 runs to make Pakistan bat again.

The right-armer, named player of the match, removed Kevin Kasuza (28) Donald Tiripano (2), Tendai Chisoro (0), Blessing Muzarabani (2) and Richard Ngarava (5) as the African side was bundled for 134 runs in its second innings.

Earlier in the match, Ali (4-53) combined with fellow opening bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-43) to pick up eight wickets to rattle Zimbabwe's batting lineup, which collapsed to 176 all out in the first innings on a good batting wicket.

In response, Pakistan showed aplomb, with the opening pair of Imran Butt (91) and Abid Ali (60) reaching 115 runs together at the top of the order.

Alam, the 35-year-old left-hander, then took over with controlled innings. Continuing on 108 not out from the second day, Alam faced 204 balls and cracked 20 boundaries before he was dismissed by Zimbabwe pace bowler Muzarabani for 140.

A weakened Zimbabwe side, under stand-in captain Brendan Taylor in place of the injured Sean Williams, fielded three debutants in batsman Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia alongside pacer Richard Ngarava. Pakistan handed a debut to bowling all-rounder Sajid Khan.

Pakistan, which is on a strong run of form in limited-overs cricket, is now the favourite to clinch the two-match test series against out-of-sorts Zimbabwe. The second match begins next Friday at the same venue.

Zimbabwe is desperate to prove its longer-format pedigree, having drawn its last Test series against minnows Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 195 new COVID deaths in hospitals over 24 hours

France reported 195 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Saturday, down from 270 on Friday, while the number of people in intensive care units with the disease fell for the fifth straight day.These trends appeared to support President Emm...

NHM official sent to judicial custody in bribery case, Kota health officer to be interrogated

A National Health Mission NHM accounts manager, posted at the chief medical and health office in Kota, was on Saturday sent to judicial custody for allegedly receiving a bribe for clearing a bill, officials said.The accused had already take...

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt, SEC for conducting panchayat polls amid pandemic

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for conducting panchayat elections amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said what is happening in the state is nothing less than a crime against humanity ...

SpiceJet defers up to 50% of April salary for section of employees

SpiceJet has deferred up to 50 per cent of the April salary of a significant section of employees due to the impact of the second coronavirus wave, sources said on Saturday.Employees, including pilots and cabin crew, have got 10-50 per cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021