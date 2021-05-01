SA pacer Gerald Coetzee named as Liam Livingstone's replacement in RR

SA pacer Gerald Coetzee named as Liam Livingstone's replacement in RRPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:18 IST
Rajasthan Royals on Saturday signed South African pacer Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England batsman Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.
Livingstone had pulled out of the tournament due to bio-bubble fatigue last month.
''Rajasthan Royals have signed South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England's Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021,'' an IPL media release said.
The 20-year-old Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented his country in two under-19 World Cups.
The Royals are slated to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
