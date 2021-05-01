Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Gerrit Cole strikes out 12 in Yankees' 10-0 rout

Gerrit Cole struck out 12 in six dominant innings, Aaron Judge homered in consecutive at-bats and the New York Yankees cruised to a 10-0 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Friday. Cole (4-1) allowed four singles and walked none while easily winning his second straight start. He became the first Yankee to record at least 10 strikeouts in three consecutive games since David Cone did it from Sept. 2-13, 1998. He ended the night with 62 strikeouts, the most ever by a Yankees pitcher in April.

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum drops 60 in Celtics' OT win

Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points, including four free throws in the final 12 seconds of overtime, as the Boston Celtics came back from a 32-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 143-140 on Friday in a wild game. The Celtics' worst deficit came 18 minutes into the game, but they roared back to tie the contest midway through the fourth period.

NHL roundup: Avs blank Sharks in Philipp Grubauer's return

Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves in his return to action, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Friday night in Denver. Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar had a goal and an assist each for the Avalanche, who stopped a three-game losing streak.

Baseball-Phillies' Harper says he won't rush back after being hit on face, wrist

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said he will not rush back into action after being hit in the face by a 96.9 mph fastball from St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera, which also left him with a wrist injury. Harper was hit on the side of his face while batting in the sixth inning of the match at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, with the ball also going on to strike his left wrist.

Shaquille O'Neal's youngest son commits to Texas Southern

Shaqir O'Neal, the youngest son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has committed to play at Texas Southern. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard announced his decision Friday on Instagram.

Canadian athletes to have vaccine access before Tokyo Games

All Canadian athletes competing at this year's Tokyo Olympics will have access to COVID-19 vaccines before they head to the global event, the Canadian Olympic Committee's (COC) chief medical officer said on Friday. COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandatory to compete in the July 23-Aug. 8 Games but they are recommended. COC Chief Medical Officer Mike Wilkinson said the pace of Canada's vaccine rollout will allow the Tokyo-bound delegation to be vaccinated on time without jumping any queues.

NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format. The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season.

Golf-China's Lin surges into lead at Women's World Championship

China's Lin Xiyu carded a superb five-under-par 67 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead over Australia's Hannah Green and South Korea's Inbee Park heading into the final day of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Lin got off to a poor start with a bogey on the first hole and faltered again on the seventh, but seven birdies - including three in the last four holes - took her total to 14-under for the tournament at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Olympics-Under close supervision, Tokyo welcomes foreign divers to test event

Diving and volleyball on Saturday became the first Olympic test events to include international athletes since such competitions resumed last month, as both began under close supervision in Tokyo. The diving World Cup, also a qualifier for this summer's Games, features more than 200 athletes from 50 countries including powerhouse China.

Jags pick Georgia CB Tyson Campbell to open Round 2

One day after the Jacksonville Jaguars picked a potential franchise quarterback to open the NFL draft, the team turned its attention to the opposite side of the ball. Jacksonville selected Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell on Friday to begin a busy night of drafting. Teams made their second- and third-round picks, and they will return to action Saturday to conclude the draft with Rounds 4-7.

