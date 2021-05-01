Left Menu

IPL 2021: RR name Gerald Coetzee as replacement for Livingstone

Rajasthan Royals on Saturday announced the signing of South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England's Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

RR logo . Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday announced the signing of South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for England's Liam Livingstone for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented England in two under-19 World Cups.

Rajasthan Royals' next IPL 2021 encounter is against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 2. Livingstone had earlier pulled out of the ongoing IPL season due to bubble fatigue.

Ahead of an important encounter against the SRH on Sunday here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium which can potentially improve the table ranking of the RR, star batsman Jos Buttler said that his team needs to manage the middle overs better in order to consistently succeed on the pitch. Speaking ahead of the game, the World Cup winner said: "It has been a frustrating start to the season for us. We have not had the results we would have liked. I think we have played well in phases but have not been able to put games to bed with the bat, ball, or in the field. We have let ourselves down in certain situations and given the points table we need to get it right as soon as possible to make sure that we are still challenging to make the playoffs. Every game is a new opportunity for someone to stand up and put in a great performance and we know in T20 cricket, anything can happen and things tend to turn around very quickly."

A 7-wicket loss against Mumbai meant the Royals remained 7th in the table with six games played, but Sunday's match can potentially help them climb up the ladder. (ANI)

