Mumbai Indians beat CSK by four wickets

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Kieron Pollard blazed away to the fastest half-century of the ongoing league, reaching the landmark in 17 balls and remaining unbeaten on 87 off 34 balls at the end of the match. CSK scored 218 for four after being asked to bat. Moeen Ali (58) and Faf du Plessis (50) shared a 108-run stand before Ambati Rayudu pummelled the MI bowling attack into submission with an unbeaten 72 off 27 balls at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

For Mumbai, Pollard (2/12) snared two wickets while pacers Trent Boult (1/42) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/56) grabbed a wicket each.

In reply, MI were off to a brisk start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock putting on 71 runs for the first wicket in just 7.1 overs.

Three wickets fell in quick succession to leave MI at 81 for three in the 10th over, but Pollard took charge of the situation after that, hitting a barrage of sixes and fours to keep his team in the reckoning.

However, Sam Curran bowled a brilliant 17th over, in which he picked up the wicket of Krunal Pandya to break a threatening 81-run partnership while giving away only two runs, to bring CSK back into the match.

But Pollard won it for MI.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 218 for four in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 72 not out ,Moeen Ali 58, Faf du Plessis 50; Kieron Pollard 2/12, Trent Boult 1/42, Jasprit Bumrah 1/56). Mumbai Indians: 219/6 in 20 over (Kieron Pollard 87 not out; Sam Curran 3/34).

