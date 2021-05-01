Left Menu

Motor racing-Mercedes to start contract talks with Hamilton soon

Mercedes expect to start contract talks soon with Lewis Hamilton after the seven-times Formula One world champion indicated he intends to race on next season, team boss Toto Wolff said on Saturday. The sport's most successful driver is out of contract at the end of this year but at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Thursday Hamilton told reporters: "I plan to be here next year".

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 23:47 IST
Motor racing-Mercedes to start contract talks with Hamilton soon
The sport's most successful driver is out of contract at the end of this year but at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Thursday Hamilton told reporters: "I plan to be here next year". Image Credit: Pixabay

Mercedes expect to start contract talks soon with Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time Formula One world champion indicated he intends to race next season, team boss Toto Wolff said on Saturday.

The sport's most successful driver is out of contract at the end of this year but at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Thursday Hamilton told reporters: "I plan to be here next year". Hamilton and Mercedes spent much of last year negotiating before they announced a one-year deal in February, with the season starting in March, and Wolff has said they would not leave it so late again.

"I think we are in a very good place," the Austrian said on Saturday. "Our relationship is growing stronger every year and it's about time to really give it a little nudge and start to speak and this is what we are going to do soon," he added.

Wolff answered 'no' to a question about whether negotiations had already started. Teammate Valtteri Bottas, who qualified on pole for Sunday's race at the Algarve circuit with Hamilton second, is also out of contract at the end of the year with Mercedes-contracted driver George Russell a possible replacement.

The pair collided at the previous race at Italy's Imola circuit. Asked what any decision between the two might come down to, Wolff smiled.

"I hope one day I wake up and it becomes clear," he said on a video call. "I think we need to look into the season, how the races unfold and then it is a judgement call, I think. Not a very scientific response but I haven't got any at the moment."

Russell qualified 11th in Portugal in his Williams team's best qualifying performance since 2018. The Briton, a Formula Two champion, showed his potential when he stood in for Hamilton in Bahrain last year and might have won but for team errors and misfortune.

Russell led both Friday practice sessions for the Sakhir race, qualified on the front row within a fraction of pole-sitting Bottas and seized the lead at the start. He also set the fastest lap. A Mercedes tyre mix-up, an extra pitstop and then a late puncture after a chargeback to second thwarted his bid for victory and he ended up ninth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 80K people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1: Centre

The Health Ministry said 84,599 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country on Saturday.A total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 106th day of the inocu...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 217,168

Mexicos health ministry on Saturday reported 3,025 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 261 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,347,780 and fatalities to 217,168.Separate government data published in March sug...

Important to back your core group of bowlers: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium suits his sides style of play but it is important to back the bowlers who will be under pressure at smaller grounds.All-rounder Kieron Pollard 87 ...

Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

A gunman who killed his mother, father-in-law, two sheriffs deputies and died at the scene of a shootout also attacked his father with a knife days before Wednesdays shooting in Boone, North Carolina, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021