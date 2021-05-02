Left Menu

COVID-19: RCB to donate for oxygen support, sport 'blue jersey' to show solidarity with frontline heroes

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday informed that the franchise will be making a financial contribution to help the healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bengaluru and other cities of the country.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:27 IST
RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Image: RCB). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday informed that the franchise will be making a financial contribution to help the healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bengaluru and other cities of the country. Kohli also said in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 RCB will be sporting a special "blue jersey" in one of the upcoming games to pay respect and show solidarity to all the front-line heroes who have led the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

"RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this," said Kohli in a video posted on RCB's Twitter. "This season RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in 1 of the upcoming matches with key messaging on the match kit to pay our respect and show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent last year wearing PPE kits and leading the fight against the pandemic," he added.

The Bengaluru-based franchise will also auction all the signed player jerseys from the game to raise money for supporting healthcare infrastructure. "RCB will also auction all the signed player jerseys from this game to raise money and add to our earlier financial contribution supporting healthcare infrastructure related to oxygen support. We also urge you stay home and get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity," said Kohli.

RCB has joined hands with the Give India Foundation to provide around 100 units of oxygen concentrators to extend support in Bangalore, and other cities. Since the start of the pandemic last year, RCB's parent company, Diageo India has manufactured and distributed 3 lakh litres of sanitisers and committed 75 Crores INR towards the programme to support Indian hospitality sector.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3689 deaths, and 3,07,865 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the latest update by Union Health Ministry on Sunday. RCB is at the third spot with 10 points in the IPL points table and will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

