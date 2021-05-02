Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Hornets rookie PG LaMelo Ball set to return; Red Wings blank Lightning in marathon shootout and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:31 IST
Sports News Roundup: Hornets rookie PG LaMelo Ball set to return; Red Wings blank Lightning in marathon shootout and more
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns stay atop Valspar leaderboard

Second round co-leaders Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns each had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys and stayed atop the leaderboard after Saturday's third round of the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. Bradley, who also led after Thursday's first round, and Burns shot 2-under 69s to close Saturday at 14-under 199, good enough for a one-shot lead over Max Homa.

Canucks F Jake Virtanen on leave amid investigation

The Vancover Canucks have placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave following an allegation of sexual misconduct. "We have become aware of the concerning allegations made about Jake Virtanen. Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us," the team said in a statement posted Saturday on Twitter. "We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed the player on leave as we await more information."

Panthers honor request, tab RB Chuba Hubbard in fourth round

The Carolina Panthers were on the clock during the fourth round of Saturday's NFL draft when coach Matt Rhule received a text. It was his wife, Julie, and she had a succinct message: Draft Chuba Hubbard.

Horse racing-Medina Spirit delivers trainer Baffert record seventh win at Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit stormed to victory in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the $3 million Run for the Roses. Under jockey John Velazquez, Medina Spirit jumped out to an early lead and fended off challenges down the stretch in front of 51,838 fans in Louisville, Kentucky, in the largest U.S. sporting event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hot Yankees dispatch struggling Tigers

Jameson Taillon allowed one run in five effective innings for his first win in exactly two years, and Aaron Judge drove in three runs, including a tie-breaking RBI double in the fifth inning, as the host New York Yankees recorded a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Taillon (1-2) allowed three hits in the longest of his five outings with the Yankees and did not allow a hit until Jeimer Candelario homered with two outs in the fourth. He struck out eight, walked three and threw 79 pitches.

Shaquille O'Neal's youngest son commits to Texas Southern

Shaqir O'Neal, the youngest son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has committed to play at Texas Southern. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard announced his decision Friday on Instagram.

Six Tokyo Olympic torch staffers diagnosed with COVID-19

Six people who helped with Japan's Olympic Torch relay were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of participants in the event who got the coronavirus to eight, organisers said. The six people, who included a man in his 20s and another man in his 30s, helped on the relay in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima on April 27, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement late on Saturday.

Olympics-Under close supervision, Tokyo welcomes foreign divers to test event

Diving and volleyball on Saturday became the first Olympic test events to include international athletes since such competitions resumed last month, as both began under close supervision in Tokyo. The diving World Cup, also a qualifier for this summer's Games, features more than 200 athletes from 50 countries including powerhouse China.

Red Wings blank Lightning in marathon shootout

Sam Gagner scored in the eighth round of a shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 1-0 home win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Tampa Bay outshot Detroit in regulation and overtime, 33-15, but couldn't put anything past Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss, who recorded his second consecutive shutout.

Report: Hornets rookie PG LaMelo Ball set to return

Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the visiting Detroit Pistons, The Athletic reported. The Rookie of the Year candidate has been out since March 20 with a fractured right wrist. He underwent surgery on March 23 and was cleared to resume basketball activities on April 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital for routine check-up, to be discharged today

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital for a regular health check-up and will be discharged today, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said on Sunday. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the suburban Khar-based Hind...

Pandharpur bypoll: BJP takes lead after trailing initially

Eds Updates with latest info Pune, May 2 PTIAfter trailing initially, BJPs Samadhan Autade took lead over his NCP rival in the counting being held on Sunday for the bypoll to Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly seat in Maharashtras Solapur dist...

This is 'El Clasico' of IPL, you want to perform well against CSK: Pollard

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard said with so many experienced players in Chennai Super Kings CSK squad, there is enough motivation for him to come out and perform in the El Clasico of the Indian Premier League IPL. Pollard played ...

FPIs turn net sellers after 6 months; withdraw Rs 9,659 cr in Apr amid second wave of COVID-19

Snapping their six-month buying spree, foreign investors turned net sellers in April and pulled out Rs 9,659 crore from Indian equities, spooked by the intense second wave of coronavirus and its fallout on the economy.If the fears of COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021