Sports News Roundup: Hornets rookie PG LaMelo Ball set to return; Red Wings blank Lightning in marathon shootout and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns stay atop Valspar leaderboard

Second round co-leaders Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns each had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys and stayed atop the leaderboard after Saturday's third round of the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. Bradley, who also led after Thursday's first round, and Burns shot 2-under 69s to close Saturday at 14-under 199, good enough for a one-shot lead over Max Homa.

Canucks F Jake Virtanen on leave amid investigation

The Vancover Canucks have placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave following an allegation of sexual misconduct. "We have become aware of the concerning allegations made about Jake Virtanen. Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us," the team said in a statement posted Saturday on Twitter. "We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed the player on leave as we await more information."

Panthers honor request, tab RB Chuba Hubbard in fourth round

The Carolina Panthers were on the clock during the fourth round of Saturday's NFL draft when coach Matt Rhule received a text. It was his wife, Julie, and she had a succinct message: Draft Chuba Hubbard.

Horse racing-Medina Spirit delivers trainer Baffert record seventh win at Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit stormed to victory in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the $3 million Run for the Roses. Under jockey John Velazquez, Medina Spirit jumped out to an early lead and fended off challenges down the stretch in front of 51,838 fans in Louisville, Kentucky, in the largest U.S. sporting event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hot Yankees dispatch struggling Tigers

Jameson Taillon allowed one run in five effective innings for his first win in exactly two years, and Aaron Judge drove in three runs, including a tie-breaking RBI double in the fifth inning, as the host New York Yankees recorded a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Taillon (1-2) allowed three hits in the longest of his five outings with the Yankees and did not allow a hit until Jeimer Candelario homered with two outs in the fourth. He struck out eight, walked three and threw 79 pitches.

Shaquille O'Neal's youngest son commits to Texas Southern

Shaqir O'Neal, the youngest son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has committed to play at Texas Southern. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard announced his decision Friday on Instagram.

Six Tokyo Olympic torch staffers diagnosed with COVID-19

Six people who helped with Japan's Olympic Torch relay were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of participants in the event who got the coronavirus to eight, organisers said. The six people, who included a man in his 20s and another man in his 30s, helped on the relay in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima on April 27, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement late on Saturday.

Olympics-Under close supervision, Tokyo welcomes foreign divers to test event

Diving and volleyball on Saturday became the first Olympic test events to include international athletes since such competitions resumed last month, as both began under close supervision in Tokyo. The diving World Cup, also a qualifier for this summer's Games, features more than 200 athletes from 50 countries including powerhouse China.

Red Wings blank Lightning in marathon shootout

Sam Gagner scored in the eighth round of a shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 1-0 home win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Tampa Bay outshot Detroit in regulation and overtime, 33-15, but couldn't put anything past Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss, who recorded his second consecutive shutout.

Report: Hornets rookie PG LaMelo Ball set to return

Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the visiting Detroit Pistons, The Athletic reported. The Rookie of the Year candidate has been out since March 20 with a fractured right wrist. He underwent surgery on March 23 and was cleared to resume basketball activities on April 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)