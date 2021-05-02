Left Menu

Cricket-Pollard aces IPL's 'El Clasico' to prove big-occasion credentials

When you have international guys with so much experience...guys who have done it time and again, you want to be able to come out and perform (against them) in these sort of matches." "For me, it's just a matter of doing what I can do -- playing to my strengths and doing what the team requires at any given time," the 33-year-old said after his spectacular power-hitting earned him player-of-the-match award. Since joining the franchise in 2010, Pollard has been a crucial cog in Mumbai's five triumphant IPL campaigns and the all-rounder said familiarity with the franchise has helped.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 10:56 IST
Cricket-Pollard aces IPL's 'El Clasico' to prove big-occasion credentials

For someone keen to produce memorable knocks in big matches, Mumbai Indians player Kieron Pollard is particularly pleased with the one he conjured in Saturday's "El Clasico" victory against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The clash between IPL's two most successful franchises who share eight titles between them resulted in a runfest as the sides amassed a combined score of 437 runs, including 30 sixes.

Eight of those sixes flew from Pollard's bat as Mumbai's middle-order lynchpin smashed an unbeaten 87 off just 34 balls, his first fifty this season, to secure Mumbai's last ball victory by four wickets. "World class players at the CSK team," Pollard said of table-toppers Chennai, led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"We built this match as El Clasico of the IPL. When you have international guys with so much experience...guys who have done it time and again, you want to be able to come out and perform (against them) in these sort of matches." "For me, it's just a matter of doing what I can do -- playing to my strengths and doing what the team requires at any given time," the 33-year-old said after his spectacular power-hitting earned him player-of-the-match award.

Since joining the franchise in 2010, Pollard has been a crucial cog in Mumbai's five triumphant IPL campaigns and the all-rounder said familiarity with the franchise has helped. "Over a period of time, you're comfortable in a franchise and they believe in you after so many years. You just want to continue to come out and perform.

"So for me, it's just a matter of coming out day in, day out trying to evolve as a cricketer and trying to do my best."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital for routine check-up, to be discharged today

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital for a regular health check-up and will be discharged today, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said on Sunday. The 98-year-old actor was admitted to the suburban Khar-based Hind...

Pandharpur bypoll: BJP takes lead after trailing initially

Eds Updates with latest info Pune, May 2 PTIAfter trailing initially, BJPs Samadhan Autade took lead over his NCP rival in the counting being held on Sunday for the bypoll to Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly seat in Maharashtras Solapur dist...

This is 'El Clasico' of IPL, you want to perform well against CSK: Pollard

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard said with so many experienced players in Chennai Super Kings CSK squad, there is enough motivation for him to come out and perform in the El Clasico of the Indian Premier League IPL. Pollard played ...

FPIs turn net sellers after 6 months; withdraw Rs 9,659 cr in Apr amid second wave of COVID-19

Snapping their six-month buying spree, foreign investors turned net sellers in April and pulled out Rs 9,659 crore from Indian equities, spooked by the intense second wave of coronavirus and its fallout on the economy.If the fears of COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021