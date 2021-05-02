Left Menu

Match-winning knock against teams like CSK stuff people will speak about: Pollard

These sort of things are what stands up when people speak about the individuals, the West Indian said.El Clasico is the name given to the world-wide famous football match between fierce Spanish rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.MI and CSK are the two most successful teams in the IPL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:00 IST
Big-hitting Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard feels proud of his match-winning knock against arch rivals Chennai Super Kings in the ''El Clasico of IPL'', saying this was a kind of performance people would speak about for long.

Pollard singlehandedly took Mumbai Indians to a four-wicket win over CSK by smashing a blistering 34-ball 87 not out in a last-ball thriller on Saturday.

''There are world class players in CSK. We billed this match-up as the Clasico of the IPL. When you have international guys with so much experience. Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina, guys that have done it time and time again,'' Pollard said at the post-match conference.

''You know you want to be able to come and perform in these sort of matches. These sort of things are what stands up when people speak about the individuals,'' the West Indian said.

El Clasico is the name given to the world-wide famous football match between fierce Spanish rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

MI and CSK are the two most successful teams in the IPL. MI are the five-time champions and one-time runners-up while CSK have won the title on three occasions besides finishing second five times.

Pollard said for him it was just a matter of doing what he could do by playing to his strengths and doing what the team required.

“You know what we have done over the years. For me it is not about ratings, it is more about doing the job and winning the game for your team and that is what I have done,” he said.

Thanks to Pollard’s blitzkrieg, MI overhauled the target of 219, the second highest successful chase in the IPL history. “There are a lot of guys who are talented in their own right, a lot of guys would have won cricket matches for their international teams and different franchises, so not to name anybody, but the guys have their talent.

“It was just nice to get an opportunity to bat a couple of overs and win the game. But again, it was a total team effort. The innings by Krunal (Pandya) was crucial. The skipper (Rohit Sharma) and Quinton gave us that start and then there were a couple of sixes by Hardik (Pandya).'' Pollard has been a match-winner for Mumbai Indians over the years and he said for him it was about giving his best.

“Over a period of time you are comfortable in a franchise and they believe in you. After so many years, you just want to continue to come out and perform for them. ''And perform yourself bright. So, for me it is just matter of coming in day in and day out, trying to evolve as a cricketer, and trying to do my best,” he said.

