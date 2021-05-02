Left Menu

This is 'El Clasico' of IPL, you want to perform well against CSK: Pollard

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard said with so many experienced players in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad, there is enough motivation for him to come out and perform in the "El Clasico" of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:16 IST
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard said with so many experienced players in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad, there is enough motivation for him to come out and perform in the "El Clasico" of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pollard played one of the most memorable innings in the history of the IPL as Mumbai Indians defeated CSK by four wickets here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The West Indies cricketer remained unbeaten on 87 off just 34 balls as Mumbai gained a four-wicket victory. Pollard also said he has evolved as a cricketer during his stint with the Mumbai Indians. "Over a period of time you are comfortable in a franchise and they believe in you even after so many years. You just want to come out and perform for them. So for me, it is a matter of coming in day out and evolve as a cricketer and do my best."

"There are world-class players in the CSK team. The way we have built up this match El Clasico of IPL with international guys with so much experience like MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Faf, and Suresh Raina who have done it time and time again, you want to come and perform in those sorts of matches." "These are the things that stand out when people speak about it in the videos. So, for me, it's the matter of doing what I can do and play to my strengths and do what the team requires at any given time," said Pollard in a virtual press conference while replying to a query from ANI.

Pollard played a majestic knock of 87 off 34 deliveries and helped Mumbai Indians chase down a mammoth target of 219 in a high-scoring last-ball thriller. "The equation was on the board and the required run rate was there for you to see. It's a matter of picking which bowlers you are more comfortable to hit and manoeuvre the best bowler," said Pollard.

"There are different things that go through your mind. It's just a matter of keeping calm in a situation and make contact with the ball. More often, you practice this sort of situation and when it's time, execute it in the match itself," he added. With this win, Mumbai Indians remain at the fourth spot with 8 points. On the other hand, CSK also remains static at the first spot with 10 points.

Mumbai Indians will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

