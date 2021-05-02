Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 11:43 IST
Delhi's veteran football administrator and Hindustan FC owner DK Bose dead

Veteran football administrator and Hindustan FC owner Dilip Kumar Bose died at a local hospital here after battling COVID-19.

Bose died at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre at Vasant Kunj on Saturday evening. He was in his early 70s.

Most of Bose's family members are also currently suffering from the deadly infection.

His father died on April 29, the day Bose was admitted to the hospital.

Bose was part of Executive Committee of the then Delhi Soccer Association for many years.

He was also part of the organising committees whenever Delhi organised any international or national competitions.

Football Delhi mourned the death of Bose and offered condolences to his family, saying he was one of the strongest pillars of strength in city football. ''His passion and devotion for the game was second to none. He made immense contribution to football in Delhi, and it was his hardwork, commitment and dedication he made Hindustan FC a name in India,'' Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said.

''His death is a personal loss. I have known him for more than 20 years. We will remember Mr DK Bose as an able administrator who has given everything for the game. It will be difficult for Delhi football to fill a vacuum left by him. We will miss him big time.'' PTI PDS PM PM

