Left Menu

Star-studded RCB stand in way of KKR revival

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-05-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 12:20 IST
Star-studded RCB stand in way of KKR revival

Star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to get their mojo back when they face struggling Kolkata Knight Riders who need a complete overhaul for their IPL revival here on Monday.

From leading the table with four wins on the trot, the Virat Kohli-led team has slipped to third spot at the halfway stage after suffering two defeats from their last three matches. In fact, RCB would have lost three in a row if pacer Mohammed Siraj had not defended 14 runs in the final over against Delhi Capitals' explosive duo of Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer.

The onus would be on their famed batting lineup of Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to start firing once again and put pressure on the KKR batsmen.

Talented opener Devdutt Padikkal would also be keen to get back among runs as he has not clicked after his unbeaten 101 against Rajasthan Royals.

Having started the season with much promise under Eoin Morgan, KKR so far have failed to inspire, suffering five defeats in seven matches. They are at the sixth spot in the eight-team table, staring at early elimination for a third season in a row.

The biggest letdown for KKR this season has been their top-order batting as the top three Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi have failed to give the team a decent start.

Supremely-talented Gill is struggling in the T20 scheme of things and has failed to convert his starts at the top, while the likes of Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi have been patchy.

Head coach Brendon McCullum had questioned their batsmen's ''intent'' after they posted a below-par 154/6 to go down to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their last match.

At the same stage, under Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2020 in UAE, the team had fared a shade better with four wins and three defeats, before he relinquished the captaincy to let English World Cup-winning skipper Morgan lead the side.

Given the current scenario, skipper Morgan needs to take some tough calls with regards to his top-order, something he has stuck to since match number one against Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.

It's a pity that KKR are yet to give an opportunity to new signing Karun Nair who has a strike rate of 155.49 and has two centuries as a T20 opener. They also have uncapped talented batsman Venkatesh Iyer.

The bowling on the other hand has impressed, especially the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Their eight overs against the likes of Kohli, De Villiers and Maxwell would be key as they look to avenge their first leg defeat.

Squads KKR: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi.

RCB: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (W), Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, MS Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K S Bharat and Finn Allen.

Match starts: 7.30pm IST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Kim takes HSBC title after Green's bogey finish

Kim Hyo-joo won the HSBC Womens World Championship at Singapores Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday as Australian Hannah Green bogeyed the last two holes to hand the South Korean victory in the 1.6 million tournament.Kims eight-under par final rou...

Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes; 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support: Official.

Delhis Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital oxygen stock down to few minutes 50 people including 4 newborns on oxygen support Official....

J'khand: JMM candidate leads by 4,076 votes in Madhupur assembly bypoll

JMM leader and minister Hafeezul Hasan Ansari is leading by 4,076 votes over his nearest rival Ganga Narayan Singh of the BJP in the by- election to the Madhupur assembly constituency, an Election Commission official said.Ansari polled 34,3...

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes offshore Coquimbo, Chile - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck offshore Coquimbo in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSCsaid on Sunday.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC added.Also Read Scientists in Chile discover remains of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021