Tae Koh shoots final-round 61 to win New Zealand PGA title

PTI | Tepuke | Updated: 02-05-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 12:28 IST
Auckland-based professional Tae Koh shot a course-record, final-round 61 Sunday to win the 85th edition of the New Zealand PGA Championship by one stroke.

Koh started the day in fifth place and his 11-under par round, which included seven birdies and two eagles, carried him past the overnight leaders Josh Geary and Ryan Fox in the field of mostly New Zealand amateurs and professionals.

The 26-year-old Koh had previous rounds of 67, 66 and 71 for a four-round total of 265, 23-under at the par-72 the Te Puke Golf Club.

“Today was probably the best round of my life to be honest,” Koh said. “It was quite surreal.

“The hole-out on five kick-started the round. It was a perfect number and spun back perfectly into the hole and it went off from there. I holed everything I looked at.” Defending champion Kazuma Kabori, who won the 2019 tournament as an amateur, finished in a tie for 15th place. The tournament wasn’t held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

