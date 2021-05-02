Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman named in Bangladesh's preliminary ODI squad

Former skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman were included as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), announced the preliminary squad for the Sri Lanka series. Bangladesh is scheduled to begin training for the series from Sunday but Shakib and Mustafizur are currently playing the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and it is unclear whether they will join the camp on time or not.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the preliminary squad for Sri Lanka's Tour of Bangladesh 2021," the BCB said in an official statement. Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Naim Sheikh, Imrul Kayes, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Moaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is likely to start on May 23. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are currently locking horns in the second Test of the two-match series. The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw as batsman enjoyed a run-fest last week.

Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees had then rated the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch in Kandy that was used for the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as "below average" and the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process In the second Test, Sri Lanka has taken a lead of more than 400 runs in the second innings on day four. (ANI)

