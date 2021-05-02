Left Menu

Former Asiad gold medallist GM Khan dies in Pune

As a member of the team which won the gold medal in Eventing at the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi, Col. Khan gained the individual silver medal riding Goodwill.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-05-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 13:38 IST
Former Asiad gold medallist GM Khan dies in Pune

The 1982 Asian Games gold medallist rider Colonel Gulam Mohammad Khan (Retired) died on Saturday in Pune.

The renowned rider, 74, had joined the Indian Military Academy in 1973. A year later he was judged the Best Rider of the Academy and awarded Polo and Riding colors. From 1980 – 1990 he captained the ASC team, during which time his team won the National title six times and he became individual National Champion (Eventing) four times. As a member of the team which won the gold medal in Eventing at the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi, Col. Khan gained the individual silver medal riding Goodwill. At the next Asian Games, in Seoul, he was a member of the Dressage and the Eventing teams, winning bronze medals on both teams and gaining the highest place of any Indian rider – he was 4th in the Evening and 9th in the Dressage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study shows body mass index, age also have affect on neck pain

The body mass index, age, and the time of the day when a person has a poor neck and head posture also have an effect of neck pain in individuals- as suggested by the findings of a new study. The study led by researchers at Texas AM Universi...

Markets to be guided by COVID-19 situation, macro data, earnings this week: Analysts

Market movement this week will be influenced by updates on the COVID-19 front, macroeconomic data announcement, quarterly earnings and global trends, said analysts.They also added that state election results are unlikely to have any major i...

On this day in 2010: Suresh Raina became first Indian player to smash T20I hundred

Eleven years ago on this day, star batsman Suresh Raina became the first Indian cricketer to smash a century in the shortest format of the game. The attacking left-hand batsman achieved the feat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup in ...

Thank people of Kerala for reposing faith in LDF govt: Sitaram Yechury

With the CPIM-led LDF set to return to power in Kerala, the partys general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a video message on Sunday thanked the states electorate for showing confidence in the party and vowed that the Left party will continue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021