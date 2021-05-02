Left Menu

SRH to bowl, Warner dropped

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:27 IST
SRH to bowl, Warner dropped

Newly-appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

David Warner, who was removed from captaincy on Saturday, was dropped from the SRH playing XI, along with Jagadeesha Suchith and Siddarth Kaul. Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abdul Samad came in their place.

For RR, Kartik Tyagi and Anuj Rawat replaced Jaydev Unadkat and Shivam Dube.

The Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(c/wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deaths of 4 Covid patients at private hospital in Kurnool not due to oxygen shortage: District collector, SP

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have refuted allegations that four Covid patients died due to oxygen shortage at a private hospital in Kurnool district. District Collector G Veerapandian on Saturday visited the hospital with other officials a...

Russia records 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 deaths

Moscow Russia, May 2 ANISputnik Russias coronavirus deaths rose by 342 in the past 24 hours, bumping up the death toll to 110,862, the COVID-19 response center said in a statement out Sunday. The country confirmed 8,697 new cases over the s...

Medical personnel doing COVID-19 duty may get preference in Govt recruitment as well as financial incentives: Sources.

Medical personnel doing COVID-19 duty may get preference in Govt recruitment as well as financial incentives Sources....

Govt to consider utilising services of final-year MBBS, nursing students for COVID-19 duty: Sources after PM's review meeting.

Govt to consider utilising services of final-year MBBS, nursing students for COVID-19 duty Sources after PMs review meeting....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021