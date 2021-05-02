Left Menu

IPL 2021: Saba Karim joins Delhi Capitals as head of talent search

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Sunday announced former India wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Saba Karim as the team's head of talent search.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:35 IST
Former India wicket-keeper batsman Syed Saba Karim (Image: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Sunday announced former India wicketkeeper-batsman Syed Saba Karim as the team's head of talent search. "Firstly, I would like to commend the incredible courage shown by the players during this year's IPL," said Karim in a Delhi Capitals release.

"It's not easy for anyone to stay away from their loved ones at this very difficult time. Yet they have stuck around, and continued playing the tournament, for which they deserve plenty of credit," he added. Speaking about joining Delhi Capitals as Talent Scout, the 53-year-old said, "I am very excited to begin my role as Talent Scout for the Delhi Capitals. The IPL has, over the years, unearthed so much talent, and continues to produce world class action. Delhi Capitals is an exciting team to work with, and I am looking forward to help them grow further."

Karim, who represented India in one Test and 34 ODIs, has been a national selector in the past. Up until recently, he held the position of General Manager - Cricket Operations with the BCCI. Having represented Bihar and Bengal in domestic cricket, he has over 7000 runs, 243 catches, and 55 stumpings to his name. Delhi Capitals is at the second position in the points table and will take on Punjab Kings on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

