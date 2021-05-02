Left Menu

Cricket-After losing captaincy, Warner dropped by Sunrisers

A day after stripping David Warner of the captaincy, Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped the opener from the team to play against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday as they seek to revive their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign under Kane Williamson.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 15:53 IST
Cricket-After losing captaincy, Warner dropped by Sunrisers

A day after stripping David Warner of the captaincy, Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped the opener from the team to play against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday as they seek to revive their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign under Kane Williamson. The franchise, languishing at the bottom of the points table after just one win in their first six matches, put New Zealand's Williamson in charge on Saturday, replacing Australian Warner who led Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

The usually free-scoring Warner rued his slow batting in their previous match against Chennai Super Kings and took "full responsibility" for the loss. His two fifties notwithstanding, the opener's unremarkable strike rate of 110 reveals his struggle to capitalise on the new ball and fielding restrictions.

Hyderabad brought in Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi instead as the fourth overseas player in the playing XI, which also includes Englishman Jonny Bairstow and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan. "The change is fairly sudden," Williamson said after electing to field against Rajasthan.

"For me it's just trying to pick up where we've been operating as a group, just try and improve in all facets. "We know we are able to do that, just make those small adjustments, and hopefully that reflects on the results."

The New Zealand captain said Hyderabad had a "lot of work to do" in the last half of their campaign in the eight-team league. "It's important we adjust to the conditions that are always changing, and come out, play with smile on our faces," Williamson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK in last lap in fight against COVID-19, says minister

The UK is very close to turning the corner in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic and it is important to remain careful in the last lap of the process, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday.The senior Cabinet minister was ...

Our first priority is to fight against Covid: Mamata Banerjee to party workers.

Our first priority is to fight against Covid Mamata Banerjee to party workers....

Opposition ZPM wins Serchip bypoll in Mizoram

The ruling Mizo National Front MNF on Sunday suffered a humiliating defeat in the bypoll to the Serchhip assembly seat as arch-rival ZPMs nominee Lalduhoma, whose disqualification necessitated the by- election, retained the seat by a landsl...

Increase allocation of Remdesivir to Maha: HC tells Centre

The Bombay High Court here on Sunday asked the Central government to increase the supply of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra observing the current reduction in the allocation of the crucial drug is not consistent with the number of acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021