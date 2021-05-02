Buttler show takes RR to 220-3 against SRH

Jos Buttler smashed a scintillating hundred to power Rajasthan Royals to 220 for 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Put into bat, opener Buttler cracked a 64-ball 124, while skipper Sanju Samson made 48 off 33 balls to take RR across the 200-mark.

For SRH, spinner Rashid Khan (1/24), Vijay Shankar (1/31) and Sandeep Sharma (1/50) took one wicket each.

Brief score: Rajasthan Royals: 220 for 3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 124; Rashid Khan 1/24).

