IPL 2021: Buttler's 124-knock propels RR to 220/3 against SRH

Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson starred with the bat as Rajasthan Royals posted a score of 220/3 in the allotted twenty overs against SunRisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 17:28 IST
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler in action (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson starred with the bat as Rajasthan Royals posted a score of 220/3 in the allotted twenty overs against SunRisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Buttler and Samson played knocks of 124 and 48 respectively for the Royals. Riyan Parag also played a useful cameo of 15 runs from eight balls. For SRH, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, and Vijay Shankar returned with one wicket each.

Asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals was given a blow in the third over of the innings as Rashid Khan had Yashasvi Jaiswal (12) adjudged leg-before wicket. Skipper Sanju Samson next joined Jos Buttler in the middle and the duo Rajasthan's score to 42/1 at the end of the sixth over. Buttler and Samson continued to frustrate Hyderabad bowlers and in the process, the right-handed Buttler brought up his half-century in the 13th over of the innings. Both batsmen continued with their carnage and SunRisers bowlers had no answers to stop the duo.

The 150-run stand for the second wicket finally came to an end in the 17th over as Vijay Shankar sent Samson (48) back to the pavilion, bringing Riyan Parag to the crease. Buttler registered his century off just 56 balls and he brought up the feat in the 17th over of the innings. In the final three overs, Parag (15*), Buttler (124), and David Miller (7*) managed to add 48 more runs to the total and as a result, Rajasthan registered a score of more than the 215-run mark. Buttler was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in the penultimate over, but Parag remained unbeaten.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 220/3 (Jos Buttler 124, Sanju Samson 48, Rashid Khan 1-24) vs SunRisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

