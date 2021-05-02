Left Menu

Motorcycling-Miller cruises to Spanish GP win in Ducati one-two

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 18:24 IST
Motorcycling-Miller cruises to Spanish GP win in Ducati one-two

Ducati's Jack Miller edged out team mate Francesco Bagnaia to claim only his second MotoGP victory at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday.

Yamaha's pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo recovered from a slow start to open up a two-second advantage at the front but a bike issue saw his pace drop significantly, allowing Miller to snatch the lead with 10 laps remaining.

Miller held off Bagnaia to take the chequered flag for the first time since winning the 2016 Dutch Grand Prix, while Franco Morbidelli finished third for Petronas Yamaha SRT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

